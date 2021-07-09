Falcons will hold six open training camp practices

Getty Images

NFL teams have been announcing their training camp schedules in recent weeks and one of the items of interest in those announcements is how many sessions will be open to the public.

Fans were not allowed to attend camp practices last year and many teams have shared plans for access to more than a dozen practices this summer. Falcons fans will not have as many opportunities to see their team in action, however.

The Falcons announced that they will have six open practices this summer. Five of them will be free and held at their Flowery Branch facility. The other one will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will cost $5 a ticket with proceeds going to Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs.

The first open practice will take place on July 31 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event.