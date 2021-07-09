Formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, Frank Clark faces up to three years

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT
Prosecutors officially have charged Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with felony possession of an assault weapon. Now, he officially faces up to three years in prison.

Via TMZ.com, authorities made the formal charge on Friday. Police arrested clark on June 20 after spotting an uzi inside an open duffle bag during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Clark claims the gun belonged to a member of his security team.

Another hearing in the case happens next week. Clark undoubtedly faces discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, if he ultimately pleads guilty to any charges, or if he’s convicted. With a felony charge official filed against him, the more immediate question becomes whether the Commissioner will place him on paid leave. The policy gives the Commissioner broad discretion to place on the Commissioner-Exempt list any player who has been charged with a felony.

The stakes are high, both for Clark and the Chiefs. If Clark lands on paid leave and if the case isn’t resolved before the end of the 2021 season, the Chiefs will pay him $18.5 million to not play football this season.

His base salary for the coming season became guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap in March 2020. The Chiefs, if faced with $18.5 million in 2021 cash and cap charges, could release Clark for a stated reason other than skill, injury, or cap, in an attempt to avoid the 2021 salary obligation.

15 responses to “Formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, Frank Clark faces up to three years

  2. Such a huge man needs an Uzi to protect himself. Say it ain’t so Frank

  5. Chiefs regularly employ sketchy dudes. Fans subsequently act shocked when discipline for their sketchy behavior arrives.

    Take solace — he’s not very good.

  6. The Chiefs’ defense was suspect even with Clark. The Buccaneers could have put up 40+ on Kansas City if they needed to. Without Clark — and Breeland — the defensive unit, which ranked near the middle of the pack last year — 15th, I think — will be significantly weaker. Look for the Vegas bookies to lengthen the odds for a Chiefs’ return to the Super Bowl.

  11. guys overpaid. would be nice to get out of his contract. maybe goodell will do the chiefs a solid and give them some cap space.

  12. He had very questionable character going back to Michigan, but when even Pete Carroll cuts bait before the big one, that’s not just a red flag, it’s a neon one.

  13. He was just arrested back in March for being pulled over in California for having a loaded rifle and pistol, so it more than safe to say he played his last game at least for a while. How dumb can one be?

  15. This serves the Chiefs right as they have been bypassing the quality human portion of their player procurement

    The football gods watched and this is likely the first of many Brett Veach cards to fall sending KC into cap hell for many years.

    And, their fans were warned. Disrespecting the cap over and over and over in front of everyone while signing punk after punk and covering up the Kareem Hunt thing will follow them for a long time.

