Jerry Rice: Brandon Aiyuk can do it all, will be better in second year

Jerry Rice recently said he thinks he’d “probably might be able to like double everything” he did during his career if he played in the current NFL, but the 49ers won’t be able to capitalize on that hypothetical production at wide receiver.

Rice thinks they’ll be OK at that position, however. Rice was asked about 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk during an interview from the American Century Championship and he said he expects to see Aiyuk take a big step forward in his second NFL season.

“I think he’s going to come in and, you know, with a year under his belt he is going to be a better football player,” Rice said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “His commitment, his route-running, he is very explosive downfield, he can catch the ball underneath, he can do it all.”

Aiyuk had 60 catches for 748 yards and five touchdowns while playing in 12 games as a rookie. Putting up that kind of production for an entire season would be a good way to prove Rice right about the arrow pointing up for one of his successors with the Niners.