Larrell Murchison looking to make forward strides after eye-opening first year with Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive end Larrell Murchison was a depth option and role player during his first season with the team last year. A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina State, Murchison appeared in 10 games for the Titans and racked up just five tackles during his rookie campaign.

Murchison is hoping he will be able to carve out a bigger role this fall and believes the lessons he learned as a rookie will help better situate him for the 2021 season.

“The first year, it was an eye-opener,” Murchison said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “You see a lot of different things you haven’t experienced before. But being around a good team with veteran leaders, it went well as far as learning different things and soaking up things from the other guys.