Larry Fitzgerald says he’s undecided on playing this season

Free agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has not determined whether he will be back for an 18th season.

In an interview today with Rachel Nichols on ESPN, Fitzgerald said he’s undecided on whether he’ll be back with the Cardinals, or any other team, or whether he’ll retire.

“I haven’t decided anything,” Fitzgerald said. “Training camp starts in a few weeks. I’m excited, it’s going to be another great year for the NFL.”

It’s unclear to what extend the Cardinals even want Fitzgerald back. Although they wouldn’t publicly say they don’t want one of the most beloved players in franchise history, Fitzgerald will turn 38 last month and is coming off a season in which he had career-lows in catches (54), yards (409), yards per catch (7.6) and touchdowns (one). The Cardinals signed veteran wide receiver A.J. Green and drafted Rondale Moore in the second round, and they may not think Fitzgerald has a role in their offense going forward.

Still, if Fitzgerald does decide he wants to play, he could likely find a job somewhere. A return home to Minnesota, where he grew up, would be an intriguing possibility. And Fitzgerald might just take his time and even decide after the season has started where he might want to go next.