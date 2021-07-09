Malcolm Jenkins: Kris Richard a great fit as secondary coach

USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malcolm Jenkins had a productive return to the Saints in 2020 and he’ll be working with a new position coach as he tries to keep things rolling in 2021.

Dan Campbell hired Aaron Glenn as the Lions’ defensive coordinator after the two men worked together on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans and the Saints have hired former Seahawks and Cowboys assistant Kris Richard to replace him. Jenkins said he’s confident Richard will be able to “push this group bringing that intensity” needed to turn in a strong defensive season.

“I don’t know if it’s any benefit to shake things up, but if we were going to replace A.G. and get another coach, I think Kris is somebody who was a great fit and great addition,” Jenkins said, via the team’s website. “That’s something, even myself, one of my biggest worries when we lost A.G. — the biggest worry was who are we going to fill that void with? When I heard Kris’ name, I think I was excited. I’ve been with him [at the Pro Bowl], he’s well-respected. I know what he brings to this type of room and I think his personality will mesh well with the guys that we have in there.”

With a quarterback situation to figure out, things will go smoother for the Saints if they’re able to avoid any steps backward defensively. Richard will have a hand in helping to keep that from happening.