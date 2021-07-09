Rams to have 10 open training-camp practices

Getty Images

The Rams return to camp later this month, and fans will return to training camp at the University of California, Irvine from July 28 through August 10. The team announced that 10 open practices will occur.

Sessions open to the public, with registration for free tickets required, happen on July 28, July 29, July 30, July 31, August 2, August 3, August 4, August 6, August 9, and August 10. On the 30th, 31st, 2nd, 4th, 9th, and 10th, Rams legends will be available for photos and autographs.

Fans will be required to agree to avoid interacting with players, given the pandemic.

The Rams, who made it to the final eight last year with Jared Goff at quarterback, have even higher expectations with Matthew Stafford now running the show — especially since the Rams couldn’t unload Goff fast enough once the 2020 season ended.