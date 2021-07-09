Report: Allen Robinson extension unlikely before July 15 deadline

USA TODAY Sports

Bears receiver Allen Robinson was mum as recently as last week when asked about contract talks with the team. Maybe it was for good reason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Robinson and the Bears have had “no substantive talks” in months. “At this point, it seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done,” Pelissero said.

Robinson is one of seven franchise-tagged players who haven’t signed a long-term deal and have until July 15 to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they will play 2021 on the one-year tender.

Robinson is scheduled to make $17.98 million on the franchise tag and has said he is willing to play this season on it. But he wants to be paid like a top-tier receiver.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the highest-paid at the position with an annual average of $27.25 million. He is one of eight receivers to average more than $18 million per season.

Robinson’s representation and the team had talks after the 2020 season, but discussions haven’t progressed since, per Pelissero.

Robinson caught passes from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles in 2020. He figures to catch passes from Andy Dalton and Justin Fields this season.

Robinson, 27, has 200 receptions for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.