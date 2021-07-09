Report: “Nothing imminent” between Bucs, Chris Godwin on long-term deal

Getty Images

The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Chris Godwin this offseason, keeping one of the league’s best receiving corps intact for 2021. Both sides would love a long-term deal for the receiver.

But with the deadline looming to complete a deal, there is “nothing imminent on that front,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Godwin is one of seven franchise-tagged players who haven’t signed a long-term deal and have until July 15 to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they will play 2021 on the one-year tender.

Safety Marcus Maye, safety Marcus Williams, guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿, offensive tackle ﻿Taylor Moton, receiver Allen Robinson﻿ and offensive tackle Cam Robinson are the others currently slated to play on the tag.

Godwin is scheduled to make $15.983 million on the franchise tag.

He had 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 regular-season games last year. He added 16 catches for 232 yards and a score in the postseason.