Ryan Fitzpatrick: I try to ooze confidence and hope it trickles down to young guys

Getty Images

Through sometimes ill-advised throws and postgame fashion choices, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has shown that he’s not short of confidence in himself over the years.

His confidence is one of the reasons that the Washington Football Team signed him this offseason and it is something that Fitzpatrick believes can serve as a lesson to his younger teammates. During an appearance on Brother from Another this week, Fitzpatrick said that “understanding the importance of confidence and belief in yourself” is important as players transition to the highest level of football after dominating earlier in their careers.

“For me, as my career has gone on, and just with the experience factor and trying to help guys gain confidence. My career has been a roller coaster, but I have never lost my confidence,” Fitzpatrick said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “That’s why I’m still playing 17 years later, and that’s one of the lessons that I try to ooze confidence and hope it trickles down to those guys.”

Fitzpatrick said he likes the “youthful energy” in Washington and it seems the May-December relationship can have benefits on both ends if all goes according to plan this year.