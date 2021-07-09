Saquon Barkley praises Daniel Jones’ “amazing” work ethic

Getty Images

The upcoming season is a big one for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The sixth pick of the 2019 draft, Jones has been up-and-down in his two seasons in the league. While he dealt with a significant hamstring injury last year, the quarterback finished with 2,943 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games. He also rushed for 423 yards with a TD.

But the Giants have to decide whether to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option after the season and extend their commitment to him through 2023.

During a Thursday interview on the Rich Eisen Show, teammate Saquon Barkley said he’s expecting Jones to continue to be himself despite the raised stakes.

“I really don’t want to speak for Daniel, but just knowing Daniel, it is what it is. He has an amazing work ethic,” Barkley said. “I think anyone in the facility can see that clear as day. He’s a guy that’s going to come into work and is a guy that’s going to lead you and is a guy that’s going to compete. So I think that’s his mindset, is come in and try to get one percent better every day and lead this team.”

New York has compiled an 8-18 record in games that Jones has started — though nearly all of those in 2020 were without Barkley. If the Giants’ have their best offensive player for the entire upcoming season, it’ll make Jones’ job easier. And that should give the Giants a clear picture as to whether or not Jones is their quarterback of the future.