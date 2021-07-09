Season begins in two months

Getty Images

It will be here before you know it.

Two months from tonight, the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the biggest season yet for the NFL, with 17 games per team and 272 regular-season contests in all. Throw in the expanded playoffs (as of last year) with 14 teams making it, and that’s 13 more games for 285 total NFL games.

The league numbers each of the regular-season games, and Game No. 1 should be a great one.

Via the PointsBet sports book, the Buccaneers remain 6.5-point favorites, with an over-under of 51.5. The moneyline has -261 for the Bucs (bet $261 to win $100) and +230 for the Cowboys (bet $100 to win $230).

Locking in bets now entails risk, because injuries can change everything. Assuming that both teams are healthy, the over makes sense for this one, and Brady and the Bucs should be able to win by at least a touchdown, given that for the first time during his tenure with the team, Raymond James Stadium will be a-rockin’ — just in time for the Cowboys to come a-knockin’.