Toronto Argonauts could land in the XFL, eventually

The announcement that the CFL and the XFL have ceased talks at a possible collaboration does not mean that the two leagues will do no business whatsoever.

Via Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press, lingering questions regarding the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts include the possibility that the Argonauts will join the XFL when it returns, as scheduled, in 2023.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment owns the Argonauts, a team that has existed for 148 years. MLSE became the primary catalyst for the XFL conversations, as a way to rectify franchise operating losses of $12 million per year.

A sale of the team could happen, too. Or it could sit out the 2022 season and resurface as part of the XFL.

Regardless, as the CFL prepares to return after a lost season due to the pandemic, it could be losing a team to the XFL, in time.