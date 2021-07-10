Apple reportedly kicking tires on Sunday Ticket

Getty Images

DirecTV’s 27-year hammerlock on NFL Sunday Ticket ends after the 2022 season. At that point, Apple could snatch the rights.

A Friday report from Sahil Patel of TheInformation.com (via Sport Business Daily) indicated that Apple has expressed interest in acquiring the package.

It’s expected that Apple, Amazon, ESPN+, or some other streaming service will purchase the rights to broadcast all out-of-market Sunday games.

DirecTV pays roughly $1.5 billion per year. The NFL presumably will want a steep increase in the annual price. It’s possible, in our view, that DirecTV will retain satellite rights while some other company maximizes the streaming rights.