Barkevious Mingo posts bond in child sex offense case

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Barkevious Mingo has posted bond in a child sex offense case.

Records in Tarrant County, Texas, show that Barkevious Levon Mingo of West Monroe, Louisiana, posted a $25,000 bond. The offense is listed as indecency with child sexual contact.

There is no further information about the nature of the incident. PFT reached out to the Falcons for comment but did not receive a response.

The 30-year-old Mingo went to the Browns with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and has also played for the Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Texans and Bears.