Barkevious Mingo’s lawyer calls accusation “completely baseless”

The attorney for Falcons defensive end Barkevious Mingo says he is innocent of the child sex charge he is facing.

“The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless,” Garcia said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “Barkevious Mingo is innocent. At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”

Mingo is accused of indecency with child sexual contact, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison in Texas.

The 30-year-old Mingo was released after he posted a $25,000 bond. The Falcons have said they are aware of the allegations, take them seriously, and are gathering more information.