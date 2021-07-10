Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter dies

Getty Images

Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter died Saturday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Carter was 67.

The Oilers made Carter a sixth-round choice out of Western Kentucky in 1977. He played guard and center and served as the deep snapper during a career that included the Luv Ya Blue era (1978-80) under coach Bum Phillips.

Carter retired after the 1985 season. He spent his final season and a half in New Orleans, where Phillips was coaching after the Oilers fired him.

“I went to David and Beth’s wedding after his rookie year,” Carl Mauck, who played center with the Oilers and was Carter’s close friend, told McClain. “He was such a good guy. David was a good player, a great family man. He was smart and tough. He loved sports. Hell of a softball player, too.

“He was a character on a team of characters.”

Carter played 121 games with 42 starts. He also appeared in seven postseason games.