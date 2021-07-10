Washington Football Team will unveil new name and logo in early 2022

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team will continue to be known as the Washington Football Team through the 2021 season, and then a new name and logo are coming in 2022.

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright told Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post that a new name and logo will be revealed in early 2022.

The team’s colors, which have been burgundy and gold throughout franchise history, will remain in place.

Washington has hired a branding organization that is helping it determine the right name and logo, and is conducting surveys and focus groups of fans in the effort.