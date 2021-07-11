Anthony Chickillo announces his retirement

Getty Images

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo won’t be on the field during the 2021 season.

Chickillo became a free agent in March and did not sign a contract with any team this offseason. On Sunday, Chickillo announced his retirement in a post to Instagram.

“My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL,” Chickillo wrote. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”

Chickillo went to Miami and was a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Steelers. He had 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 65 games over five seasons in Pittsburgh and he had 11 tackles and a sack for the Broncos last season.