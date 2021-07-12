Alex Gibbs dies at 80

Getty Images

Longtime NFL offensive line coach Alex Gibbs has died at the age of 80.

The Broncos announced Gibbs’ death on Monday. He had three different stints with the team, including a run from 1995 to 2003 that saw Denver win a pair of Super Bowls.

Gibbs played a major role in those wins by employing a zone blocking scheme that opened up running room for Terrell Davis. Injuries would stall Davis’ career, but the Broncos continued to find success on the ground with a variety of backs running behind Gibbs’ lines.

Gibbs coached in college for more than a decade before joining the Broncos in 1984. He left in 1988 to be part of Mike Shanahan’s Raiders staff and worked for the Chargers, Colts and Chiefs before reuniting with Shanahan in Denver. He worked for Atlanta and Houston and was set to work for the Seahawks in 2010 before retiring just before the season. He returned to the Broncos as a consultant in 2013.

Our condolences go out to Gibbs’ family and loved ones on their loss.