Alex Smith predicts “huge, huge year” for Dak Prescott

Getty Images

Alex Smith may know better than anyone what it takes for an NFL quarterback to return from a serious leg injury, and Smith thinks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will return as good as ever this year.

Smith won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after returning to the field last season following a gruesome broken leg two years earlier. Prescott’s injury wasn’t quite as serious as Smith’s, but it did raise serious questions about whether Prescott will be ready to play this season. Smith has no doubt he will be.

“Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith told USA Today. “He is such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective? I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

Prescott was playing perhaps the best football of his career before he got hurt in the fifth game of last season. If Smith is right, Prescott should pick up right where he left off.