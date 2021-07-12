Barkevious Mingo’s lawyer: Accusation a lie, Falcons rushed to judgment

Getty Images

Defensive end Barkevious Mingo was released by the Falcons this weekend after he turned himself into Arlington, Texas police on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

A lawyer representing Mingo had released a statement before his release calling the allegation “completely baseless” and another lawyer has issued another statement on Monday. Chris Lewis’ statement also discredited the accusation that led to the arrest while also criticizing the Falcons for parting ways with his client.

“We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons’ rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo’s contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court,” Lewis said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it — so does his accuser.”

“Mr. Mingo appreciates the law enforcement officers have a tough job to do, and he is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities to clear his name. As soon as Barkevious became aware of the arrest warrant, he immediately travelled to Texas to turn himself in and answer to the charge. Now, he is ready to prove his innocence.”

“Mr. Mingo understands the seriousness of an accusation like this and the immediate negative impact it can have on a person’s reputation, even when there is zero evidence. But, he also knows that he will be fully vindicated when the truth comes to light. When that happens, the true motivation of the accuser will be clear and unambiguous.”

Mingo was released on a $25,000 bond and the second-degree felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.