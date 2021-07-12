Bobby Wagner has become last man standing from Seahawks’ Super Bowl defenses

Getty Images

Michael Bennett. Earl Thomas. Cliff Avril. K.J. Wright. Richard Sherman. Kam Chancellor. Byron Maxwell.

One after another, they departed Seattle, as did other defensive players from the “Legion of Boom” era.

Unless Wright re-signs, Wagner will become the last man standing from the team’s Super Bowl defenses.

“I think as you get older – for me – I’ve always had the idea I’ve wanted to play for the Seahawks my whole career,” Wagner told Nate Davis of USA Today. “So I kind of knew at some point, as we started getting up there in years and started getting up there in age, we weren’t going to be able to play with each other for a long time.”

Wright remains unsigned and 2020 first-round pick Jordyn Brooks is penciled in as his full-time replacement. But Wagner remains hopeful that Wright still might return.

“Things get figured out. Hopefully the team makes the right decision,” Wagner said.

Wagner, 31, is a six-time All-Pro since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2012. He hopes to finish his career where he started it and where he became a star.