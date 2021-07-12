Former Patriot Jake Bequette running for Senate in Arkansas

Getty Images

Former Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette has thrown his hat into the political ring in Arkansas.

Bequette announced his candidacy for the United States Senate in his home state on Monday. Bequette is running as a Republican and will challenge current officeholder John Boozman, who is also a Republican and is running for re-election in 2022. There are two other candidates for the party’s primary.

Bequette was a 2012 third-round pick by the Patriots and played in eight games during his first two seasons with the club. He spent 2014 on the practice squad and was cut in 2015 after an attempted transition to tight end.

After his time with the Patriots, Bequette joined the United States Army and served in Iraq.