Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Pro athletes have a responsibility to our communities

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is getting recognition for the major sacrifice he made in 2020.

Duvernay-Tardif, a medical doctor, received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award for taking a year off from the NFL so that he could return to his hometown of Montreal and work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Duvernay-Tardif said afterward that he views community service as part of the job of being a professional athlete.

“Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of privileges but also a responsibility to use your platform to have a positive impact in your community. Winning this award for my work off the field is a huge honor,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote on Twitter.

Duvernay-Tardif is now back with the Chiefs after opting out of the 2020 season.