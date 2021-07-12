Report: N’Keal Harry to report to camp if he isn’t traded

Getty Images

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry asked for a trade away from the Patriots earlier this month and his agent said he thought “a fresh start” was in the best interest of both sides after two disappointing seasons for the 2019 first-round pick.

Harry’s push for a move hasn’t led to one at this point and it remains unclear if any team will strike a deal with the Patriots before training camps get underway later this month. While Harry wants out, word is that he won’t be staying away from the team if no trade is completed.

Josina Anderson reports that Harry plans to attend Patriots training camp. There’s no word on what he’d do at camp, but an injury during practice would complicate any hopes of finding a new team and that wouldn’t seem to be in anybody’s interests at this point.

Harrry is set to make over $1.4 million in 2021 and over $1.87 million in 2022.