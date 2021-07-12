Ryan Fitzpatrick: We’re going to be a tough offense to defend

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wants the confidence he has in himself to trickle down to other members of the team and that effort will be helped by his show of confidence in his offensive teammates.

In addition to signing Fitzpatrick this offseason, Washington also added wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown to the roster. They join wide receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas and running back Antonio Gibson in a unit that Fitzpatrick believes is going to be a headache for opposing teams.

“The biggest thing with his offense, is we’re able to spread the ball around to everybody and get everybody involved. It’s going to be a tough offense to defend just because of all the pieces we have,” Fitzpatrick said, via JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Washington’s offense didn’t pose much of a threat to other teams last season, but the defense was able to propel them to a division title. If things come together as Fitzpatrick hopes, there should be more balance to their attempt to hold onto the NFC East.