Seahawks will have 12 open practice dates this summer

USA TODAY Sports

The 12s will have 12 chances to watch the Seahawks in practice this summer.

The Seahawks announced their plans for welcoming fans to training camp on Monday and they’ll kick off the dozen open practices at their facility on July 28. Fans were not permitted at training camp in Seattle or anywhere else in 2020, but teams are reopening their sessions across the league this summer.

“We can’t wait to show the 12s how much we missed them last season by hosting some incredible events this summer, including having fans back at Seahawks Training Camp, one of our organization’s most beloved annual traditions,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement. “We are grateful to our state and local public health and government officials for their continued guidance and support as we work together to ensure a safe and fun experience for all of our fans, players and staff.”

Seattle will have 10 more open practices at their facility with priority access given to season ticker holders for a couple of those sessions. The 12th practice open to the public will take place at Lumen Field on Sunday, August 8.