Seven NFL teams have more than 85 percent of players vaccinated

NFL teams with at least 85 percent of their players fully vaccinated are expected to have relaxed COVID-19 protocols this season, and seven NFL teams are ahead of the rest.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, seven NFL teams are now above the 85 percent vaccinated threshold.

Those teams, and others that reach the 85 percent vaccinated mark, are expected to have fewer restrictions on team meetings and access at the facility. The precise COVID-19 rules for 2021 have not been finalized, but several coaches have said they believe having 85 percent of their players vaccinated will constitute a competitive advantage.

Overall about 70 percent of NFL players have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.