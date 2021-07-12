“Unclear” when Caleb Farley will be on field at Titans training camp

Getty Images

The Titans were comfortable taking cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round of this year’s draft despite March back surgery that kept him off the field for their offseason program.

Farley said in May that he is “dying” to be back in action, but it looks like Farley will remain on the sideline when the team kicks off training camp later this month.

Jim Wyatt of the team’s website reports that it is “unclear” when Farley will be given the green light to work on the field. He adds that Farley is not expected to get that clearance in time for the start of training camp, but the expectation is that he will be on the field before the summer is over.

Farley joins veteran Janoris Jenkins and sixth-rounder Brady Breeze as new additions to the cornerback corps in Tennessee this season. The sooner he’s able to join the lineup, the better for a Titans team that needs to be better on defense.