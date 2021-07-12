Von Miller wants to play another 5-7 years

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is 32, coming off a season when he missed all 16 games and in the final year of his contract. Yet, Miller is not close to thinking about calling it quits.

Miller wants to keep playing longer, much longer, though maybe not as long as Tom Brady.

“I’ve got a son,” Miller told Mike Klis of 9 News. “He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart; that’s what I have on my mind — another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it.”

Miller ruptured his ankle the week of the 2020 season opener and required surgery that kept him out all year.

“I’m feeling good,” Miller said. “My ankle is about 94 percent. The 6 percent I got to get I got to get rushing the passer in practice with pads on, leaning on guys, guys leaning on me. I haven’t rushed the passer in over a year. Haven’t played in a game in longer than that.

“(Right tackle) Bobby Massie is a hell of an opponent to go out there against every day in practice. And Garett Bolles and all these guys so the extra 6 percent I’m going to have to get that on the football field.”