Al “Bubba” Baker says he cried after getting recognition for unofficial sack crown

Getty Images

The expansion of sack statistics from before the stat became official in 1982 has allowed the stellar 1978 season of former Detroit Lions star Al “Bubba” Baker to get the credit it deserves.

While pre-1982 sack numbers remain unofficial for league history purposes, the 23.0 sacks by Baker during his rookie season in Detroit would be the most in a single season in league history. Michael Strahan’s 22.5 sacks during the 2001 season is the official benchmark for most sacks in a single season.

Baker, in the Around the NFL podcast, said learning that his 23 sacks were being widely recognized by Pro-Football-Reference and other statisticians made him get rather emotional.

“For some reason, and I’m not kidding you, without any prompting, tears just started running down my eyes,” Baker said. “And my wife was inside, I opened up the patio doors. And my wife, first thing she said was, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I said, nothing’s wrong and I said come look at this. And, you know, we hugged and then I lost about an hour and a half, two hours. My daughter called. It was really emotional for my family. I guess at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds, that doesn’t sound really tough, but, we were all crying.