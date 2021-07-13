Allen Robinson not expected to sign long-term deal before deadline

Getty Images

A report last week indicted a long-term extension between Allen Robinson and the Bears appeared unlikely before the July 15 deadline. The sides have had no substantive talks in months.

Nothing has changed since.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it appears Robinson will play on his $17.88 million tag for 2021 with a long-term deal not expected.

Robinson is one of seven franchise-tagged players who haven’t signed a long-term deal and have until Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they will play 2021 on the one-year tender.

Robinson, 27, has 200 receptions for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.