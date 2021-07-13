Cam Jordan: Saints QB competition “is beyond my pay grade”

Getty Images

The Saints have won four consecutive NFC South titles and still appear to have a roster capable of making a Super Bowl run in 2021.

But New Orleans’ one big question mark entering the season is at quarterback.

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are set to compete for the job. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan noted that both have a decent case on paper to become the club’s next QB1.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about who’s going to put us in the best position of winning,” Jordan said. “I do know that we have a baller in Jameis Winston, a guy who you know can release that thing in the air. It’s bombs headed Jameis way — you know he’s going to take deep shots, he’s going to take a lot of deep throws. And at the same time, he’s had a year under Sean [Payton’s] tutelage and watching Drew Brees. So he’s only going to get better, in my mind.

“Then you talk about Taysom, and you know after last year we went 3-1 with him, so we know we can win at a high clip with him. And it’s going to be fun and interesting to see who ends up being the lead quarterback — if that is such a discussion. It’s beyond my pay grade. And I like to say not many things are beyond my pay grade, but that is.”

A six-time Pro Bowler, Jordan is one of the leaders on a defensive unit that finished fourth in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed in 2020 — the team’s best finish in both categories since 2013. If the defense can continue playing at a high level, it’ll put that much more importance on Payton getting the QB right so the team as a whole can compete.