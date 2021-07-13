Cardinals will have 12 open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Cardinals are the latest team to announce their plans for having fans back at training camp after they were barred from attending last year’s practice sessions.

A dozen practices will be open to fans, starting with the team’s July 30 practice at 8 a.m. It is free to attend the practices, although fans must register and priority will be given to season ticket holders.

The team will also hold an open practice on July 31 as part of the league’s “Back Together Saturday” event and they will hold their Red & White practice on August 7.

August 15 will be the final open practice of camp and fans will have a last chance to see the Cardinals at home before the regular season at their August 20 game against the Chiefs.