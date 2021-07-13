Cassius Marsh: Patriots treat players like crap

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT
Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way.

Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ winning comes at the expense of players being able to enjoy the game of football.

“The Patriot Way is extremely impressive,” Marsh said. “They work day-in and day-out. Their work ethic over there, what they instill, is pretty legendary. But they also treat players like crap. You don’t have a lunch period. You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they’re like five to 10 minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. There’s no fun. There’s no — well, that is what I got in trouble for, for saying they don’t have fun.”

This isn’t the first time Marsh criticized the Patriots. He referred to himself as one of the Top 5 most-hated former Patriots in New England because of his previous comments, but he also said several Patriots players have thanked him for speaking out.

“A lot of the players like thanked me for making it public on how bad they treat guys. I mean, they win games so you just really can’t argue with championships,” Marsh said.

Marsh added that he respects Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He just doesn’t like him.

55 responses to “Cassius Marsh: Patriots treat players like crap

  1. I don’t even remember this guy. When did he play here again? 2017? Sorry, his name doesn’t ring a bell.

  2. So he came here in September and was cut in November? I don’t know why he’s complaining about not having enough time to grab a meal – he was barely here long enough for a cup of coffee.

  3. There is no Patriot way. It’s the Brady way. Super bowls won since the break-up. Brady 1 Belechick 0

  5. Not a shock – they tend to churn through guys, and even when they were winning it seemed joyless. Looking at how Brady acts now vs when he was in NE says something about how they clamp down on their players.

    That said, its easy to get players to put up with it when they can be a part of a dynasty. The question going forward is if they keep having down years, can they get free agents to buy in anymore?

  8. Cassius Marsh doesn’t think highly of the patriots and I’m sure the patriots didn’t think highly of his play in his one season on the team.

  9. Never a real Patriot. Doesn’t have the toughness for it. Using “like” when it isn’t needed and whining about lunch. SMH.

  13. Work hard and get rewarded with championships, or have fun and hope to make the playoffs

  14. I’m a diehard Pats fan since the early 80’s, and all i could think when I read the article’s title was “who the heck is Cassius Marsh???” If he was good enough to have lasted longer than two months, he might have had more fun by winning a ring. 🙂

  15. Why is this news? Some scrub who has played for 7 teams didn’t like playing for the Patriots. Feeling is mutual.. Patriots didn’t like him playing for them either. This guy was constantly out of position and was cut because he couldn’t ‘do your job’. Now he’s sore. Whatever. It’s a job, fun isn’t the priority at most jobs.

  17. The last time anybody heard about this guy was 2017, after he badmouthed the patriots after a long and distinguished one month career. Seven teams, and counting – and he isn’t even 30 yet. So, why would anyone invite him onto a podcast if it wasn’t to bring up his comments from 4 years ago? Because now I have heard of the Tom Segura podcast. Lane Johnson must have declined the offer.

  19. Reggie Wayne basically said the same thing…. As I remember it was “too hard” for him. Which leads to the question, what the heck were they doing in Indiana?

  20. They should be called the Tom Brady Patriots. BB is gonna flail without TB. He did last year. I’m sure Vegas has odds on this. I work in a repair sweatshop, yeah, they pay us. But if they didn’t make it fun to be there, nobody would be there to endure all the bad environment. You can work for pay and still have fun. Ask Tom!

  21. Things are going to get ugly in New England… they aren’t going to fail… but I expect a bunch of near .500 seasons coming up.

    And that’s going to wear thin very quickly.

  23. Surprised he can even talk with all those sour grapes in his mouth.

  25. This little softie better toughen up because if he thinks the Patriots were too tough for his widdle self wait until he’s actually working a job in the real world . Every successful business unfortunately has whiners and crybabies who think blaming others will deflect from the fact they just plain suck at their job . They fool nobody but themselves .

  26. Not being able to take a lunch hour at a million dollar job that often doesn’t last continuously like a 9 to 5 most people have is the worst thing ever, lol.

  27. Deion Sanders said the same thing about the Niners during his 1994 season with the team and specifically called out Jerry Rice for being a No-Fun-At-All guy. You want grab ass or world titles?

  28. First a dagger in the chest of Caesar and now one to the back of Belichick? No respect for greatness!

    Mama, don’t name your child Cassius.

  30. Sounds like a Winner’s Circle mentality. You’ve got to earn the fun from victories in Super Bowls.

  31. You’re complaining about things that guys who have championship hunger and competitiveness aren’t. If you were that caliber player, you would have lasted more than 2 months on their team. There’s a reason the Patriots are who they are and a reason you’re on you’re 8th team. You can’t make the sacrifices that others are willing to in order to win, which you have summarized as not getting an hour lunch so you can screw around instead of eating lunch while watching film.

  35. One of the best analogies I ever heard was when someone said “it’s not fun climbing Mount Everest but it’s damn rewarding when you get to the top”. Same thing goes for the Patriots and for anyone that has any played any meaningful team sports, you know there is nothing like working hard with your fellow teammates and winning it all!!!

  36. You may have noticed this guy failing to set the edge against a 195 pound DB.

  37. What the Patriots have done is in another universe of excellence from any other NFL team. The documentary series out about the Chicago Bulls is a very similar tale except the Bill Belichick of that parallel story is Michael Jordan.

  38. Can’t fit an entire lunch into 5-10 minutes? Best not get into the education field, Cassius.

  39. When you’re on the roster of a professional football team, you’re not paid to have ‘fun.’ You’re there to help them win games. That’s it.
    Anything else is an excuse made by those who lack a work ethic and the understanding of the responsibilities that come with adulthood.
    Have fun on your own time, not the team’s.

  41. The guy has one of the highest motors in the game. He always gave everything he had when he played for the Hawks. He’s very much a blue-collar kind of guy. Plays better than his God-given talent because he plays so hard.

    When you’ve played with as many teams as he has you have to respect that he’s seen it done many different ways.

    I’d bet a paycheck that 99%+ of NFL players, grew up playing the game because it is fun to play. Winning makes it a lot more fun. Losing makes it a lot less fun.

    But I think guys who continue to have fun playing the game, that thrive on competition, and work hard every day because they LIKE being there, are far more likely to give you everything they’ve got then guys who have been grinded on for 5+ months every year.

  43. Says the guy who was CUT after moaning about his lack of playing time after we DESTROYED the Raiders in Mexico City…he’s played for 7/8 NFL teams which signifies he isn’t much of anything more than a situational role player.

    Don’t forget, he was also a rookie when Seattle called the dumbest play in super bowl history…..lots of sour grapes

  44. donnymacjack says:
    July 13, 2021 at 4:53 pm
    The guy has one of the highest motors in the game.

    ——-

    If true then he must have had one of the lowest IQ’s in the game. Otherwise BB wouldn’t have cut him

  45. If thIs was true, White, Guy, Andrews, etc, wouldn’t have all resigned. The fact is, NE only employs winners, not losers like Marsh on his 7th team in as many years.

    This guy was cut because he is a selfish loser who doesn’t understand what setting the edge means.

    Amazing how deep the Pats are in people’s heads. The sound of continued fear is heard loud and clear.

  46. I have Cheetos all over my fingers as I type this. Who cares if you get treated like crap! Your job is to bow to my idol BB so I can pretend I’m a member of a winning organization!

  47. To quote the great Red Foreman “It’s why it’s called work. If it were fun, it’d be called happy fun time”

  50. Damn, I hated his stint with the Pats. Couldn’t have gotten rid of him fast enough!

  51. Somehow Hernandez had time to do PCP and kill people though. Guess this guy didn’t know how to manage his day.

  53. 1clappinghand says:
    July 13, 2021 at 4:08 pm
    No fun? It’s called work! That’s why they dominated
    —————————————————————————————————
    Does that mean they put zero work in last season? Did they just skip conditioning, practices and meetings? Must have since they didn’t dominate, right?

  54. Lane Johnson from one of those 1 yr dynasties? How many players miss playing for Belichick? Hiw many go back to NE? How many speak about him with great reverence after retiring. I used to be mad in grammar school when there wasn’t time for cookies and milk after lunch

