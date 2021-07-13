Eagles will practice with Patriots, Jets in August

Getty Images

The Eagles will spend some time on the practice field with a pair of AFC East teams next month.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will have joint practice sessions with the Patriots and the Jets as they prepare for the 2021 season.

New England will visit the Eagles for workouts on August 16 and August 17 before the two teams play a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19. They will then travel to practice with the Jets on August 24 and August 25 ahead of an August 27 game at MetLife Stadium.

That will be one of three visits to MetLife for the Eagles this year. They will be there to play the Giants in Week 12 and will repeat the short trip the next week for a game against the Jets that will have more riding on it than the preseason skirmish.