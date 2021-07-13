Jets will open seven practices, intrasquad scrimmage to public

Getty Images

The Jets have unveiled their plans for open practices at this summer’s practice squad.

The team will have seven practices at their Florham Park, New Jersey facility open to the public. The first of them will come as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event on July 31. Fans will also be able to attend two joint practices with the Eagles that will take place ahead of their August 27 preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

Fans will be in attendance for that game and the stadium will also be open to fans on Saturday, August 7. That is when the Jets will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at their home field.

The Jets will also play the Giants as a road team in a preseason game and they’ll go to Green Bay for a pair of practices and preseason game with the Packers.