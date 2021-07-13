Josh Reynolds: Julio Jones is trying to get everybody better

USA TODAY Sports

When Josh Reynolds signed with the Titans in March, it looked like he had a good chance to become the team’s No. 2 receiver behind A.J. Brown.

Things clearly changed in early June when Tennessee acquired Julio Jones.

After four seasons in a rotational role with the Rams, Reynolds now is unlikely to receive a particularly high number of targets in 2021 — especially considering he also plays on an offense with reigning back-to-back rushing champion Derrick Henry. But Reynolds knows bringing in Jones has been a clear positive for the team as a whole.

“He’s a good dude from what I’ve seen of him,” Reynolds said during a Monday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I mean, you can just tell he’s out there to win and he doesn’t care who he gives information to. He’s going to give it to everybody — whether you’re a first-year guy, a free agent, it doesn’t really matter. He’s trying to get everybody better. So a guy like that is tremendous for the team.”

Plus, Reynolds figures the attention Jones and Brown will command should provide opportunities to make big plays.

“A lot of big threats there on the outside so, just trying to get in where I fit in,” Reynolds said. “There’s going to be some one-on-ones that I’m going to see a lot, and I’m definitely excited for it.”

Reynolds appeared in every game in each of his first four years with the Rams. The Texas A&M product has caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards with nine touchdowns. He had his most productive season in 2020, recording 52 receptions for 618 yards with a pair of TDs while playing 72 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps.