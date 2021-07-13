New evidence in Rams lawsuit makes Kevin Demoff even more of a villain in St. Louis

Rams COO Kevin Demoff had a job to do, and he did it well. He did it too well. And he seemed to take perverse glee in it.

It’s one thing for Demoff to take marching orders from his billionaire boss, Stan Kroenke, regarding talking points and/or flat-out lies regarding Kroenke’s attachment to St. Louis. It’s quite another for Demoff to seem to enjoy the hardship he inflicted on the city the Rams abandoned.

Consider these nuggets that emerged in court on Monday, via Ben Fredrickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. First, when Rams staff penned a supposedly heartfelt goodbye to the city that lured it from L.A. in 1995, Demoff referred to it as the AMF letter. As in, “Adios, motherf–kers.”

Also, Demoff reportedly had a habit of forwarding emails to the league office about the crime rate and credit rating of St. Louis.

Some have suggested that Demoff could succeed Roger Goodell as the NFL Commissioner. That seemed like a stretch, frankly. It will now be even more of one.

  1. I’ve tried to warn about Kroenke and Goodell.

    Follow the money and you will find fhe truth. Goodell colludes with owner$ to get the result they intend to get, regardless of fairness or truth.

    Going from Goodell to Demoff would be an unmitigated disaster. Goodell has done enough damage to the league and his legacy is the worst of any commissioner in sports history.

    Goodell makes Bud Selig look like a legend.

  2. Regardless of what Demoff, Goodell, or anyone else said or did, the reality is that the city of St. Louis breached it’s contract with the Rams. The city was contractually obligated to upgrade the Edward Jones stadium and failed to do so. In fact, the city expressly stated on several occasions that it would perform the contractually required upgrade.

    The Rams fans and the St. Louis citizens have a beef with their city government, not anyone associated with the NFL.

  3. Demoff’s not wrong.

    Like most public divorces, both sides play nice in front of the camera, but in reality, hate each other. Is the AMF letter any different? Nope.

    As for emails of St. Louis’ crime stats and credit rating, weren’t the numbers real? If St. Louis truly cared, then maybe they should’ve done more to reduce crime and fix their rating instead.

  4. Fans of the Patriots should be the last people to complain about a commissioner cheating. From Ron Meyer [in front of the whole world to see] ordering a convict on a snowplow to clear an area for their kicker, through the worst playoff call in league history giving a clear fumble back to NE, up through the owner’s off the field embarrassing behavior this team has set the bar for nefarious conduct.

  5. Kroenke, Goodell, Demoff and the NFL turned their backs on St Louis football fans.

    One of the dumbest posts I’ve ever seen. Now we are referencing the clearing of the field to kick a ball which every team does in fhe snow.

    Seek the help you need.

    Can other fanbases complain about the commissioner cheating? Is that of, professor?

    Better yet, why does the media know of Goodell’s antics, yet the truth is rarely if ever reported? Kinda weird that customers would be ok with a criminal commissioner, no?

  7. This whole thing seems kind of dumb. I’m not really sure it matters if the Rams lied about wanting to stay in St Louis. This stuff happens all the time when companies relocate. Sometimes they are sincerely fishing for a last-minute incentive handout to stay, sometimes they’ve already made up their minds to move into a more financially beneficial situation.

  8. By the time the AMF letter was written it can be no surprise there’d be bad blood, this prompting such a name. Heck, by the time it was over and the team was saying goodbye, there were many in StL and elsewhere saying things like “good riddance mf”rs” etc.

