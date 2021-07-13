Peyton Manning doubts Broncos will trade for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Peyton Manning put the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career by ending up in Denver. He does not think Aaron Rodgers will do the same.

Manning, appearing on MLB Network as part of the MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, said he believes Rodgers will play this year and will remain in Green Bay.

“I hope he plays somewhere this year. The fact that Aaron Rodgers might not play this year, I can’t fathom it,” Manning said. “He’s too good of a player, too fun to watch for the fans. I personally hope it’s in Green Bay. That’s what I see him as. I hope they can make amends and work it out. That is team is so close, if he were to leave there it’d be a major change, obviously, for them. My gut is he’s not coming to Denver. My gut is Denver’s gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you’ve kind got to know what your plan is. You can’t be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season.”

Rodgers himself says he’ll figure out what he’s doing in the next few weeks.