Rams unveil yet another jersey

Posted by Mike Florio on July 13, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl XXXIV - Titans v Rams
Getty Images

If Stan Kroenke needs to raise money to settle the St. Louis lawsuit, there are easy ways to do it.

The Rams are selling yet another new jersey, a year after unveiling a new uniform that introduced three jerseys into the mix.

This one officially is called a Modern Throwback. It’s based on the current base uniform but looks like the white jersey worn by the team from the 1970s and through Super Bowl XXXIV.

The Rams will wear it three times this season: In Week One against the Bears; in Week Nine for a Super Bowl XXXIV rematch against the Tennessee Titans; and in Week 10 at the 49ers.

They’re available here. Go buy one, and help build up the Stan Kroenke St. Louis lawsuit settlement fund.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff has said he’d like to unveil a new jersey every year. So be advised — that jersey for which you’re plunking down a hard-earned $119.99 now could be obsolete as soon as 2022. If that happens, Demoff would say to just think of it as a collector’s item, and p.s. AMF.

6 responses to “Rams unveil yet another jersey

  1. ” So be advised — that jersey for which you’re plunking down a hard-earned $119.99 now could be obsolete as soon as 2002.”

    Whoa, what year did we jettison back to where 2002 is the future?!

  2. Knowing that a new jersey is going to be unveiled every year, then only a fool would go and buy one!

  3. Why change from year to year? That is no way to establish a brand. I could understand if you are a franchise that has endured 30 years of losing like the Lions or Bengals and want to shake off that perception with the changing your look but if you are good keep it as is. Be more like the Steelers and Packers who have made a brand out of their look. Why buy a jersey if the team will change its look next year, this one might change its city too.

  4. scoreatwill says:

    July 13, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Knowing that a new jersey is going to be unveiled every year, then only a fool would go and buy one!

    ____________________

    If you struggle to put down $120 a year for a jersey just say that. But for some they like collecting jerseys or have a jersey for each of the best players on the team.

  5. But it comes with a FREE Jersey Assurance in case the player changes teams within 90 days!

