Report: Russell Okung patiently waiting for “satisfactory offer”

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Russell Okung remains a free agent with the start of training camps looming. Okung plans on playing but isn’t in a hurry to sign, Adam Beasley of PFN reports.

Okung has had offers, just not a “satisfactory offer,” per Beasley.

“Okung is being super patient as he searches for the right opportunity,” Beasley reports. “It doesn’t sound as though he’s so desperate to play in 2021 that he’ll sign a below-market deal.”

It is unclear what Okung believes his market is. He made $13.5 million in his one season with the Panthers in 2020.

He played only 13 games the past two seasons combined, and his second of two Pro Bowls came in 2017. But Okung is only 32 and has 131 career starts.

Okung’s best opportunity might come with an injury to a left tackle on a team that sees itself as a contender. So his patience could pay off handsomely if that happens.