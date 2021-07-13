Saints will have seven training camp practices open to the public

Getty Images

The Saints will hold training camp at their team training facility in Metairie, Louisiana. Seven of their practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will be open to fans.

The first practice open to the public takes place Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. CT.

All bleacher seating is covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience.

Tickets for the practices open to the public are free but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at neworleanssaints.com. The team’s season-ticket holders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21; season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22; and the general public can register on Friday, July 23.

“We are excited to begin training camp and see our fans back in the stands this summer,” General Manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement. “We know that the competition will be competitive as it is each year and there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are ready to get going and under way.”