Brandon Scherff unlikely to sign long-term contract with Washington Football Team

Getty Images

Washington guard Brandon Scherff is poised to play his second consecutive season on the franchise tag, and then test unrestricted free agency next year.

Scherff and the team are unlikely to reach a long-term deal before Thursday’s deadline for franchise players, according to multiple reports.

That means Scherff will play on the one-year, $18.036 million franchise tag this season. He also played on the franchise tag last season, which was $15.030 million. The year before that, he made $12.525 million on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Add it up, and Scherff will total $45.591 million for 2019 through 2021. That’s great money for a guard, but he’ll be looking for even more than that in March, when he finally hits unrestricted free agency.