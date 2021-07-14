Former Steelers Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix announces retirement

Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix announced his retirement in a posting to an instagram account on Tuesday night.

“This game has given me everything I could ask for and everything I needed. GOD blessed me with a talent that allowed me to touch so many souls all across the world and I’m truly grateful for it,” Nix wrote.

Nix didn’t play in the NFL last season after being released by the Indianapolis Colts at the end of training camp. Nix signed with the Colts after spending the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, which included a Pro Bowl appearance in 2017.

A converted former defensive lineman, Nix appeared in 60 games for the Steelers over his five seasons in Pittsburgh. He had just four carries in his career for four yards and a touchdown. He caught 12 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“To the Steelers and Steeler nation, there is no other fan base or stadium I would have wanted to play in front of every Sunday! I’m forever indebted to you all! Thank you for all the amazing memories and experiences!” Nix wrote.

