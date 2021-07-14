Grand jury to consider charges against Jeff Gladney on July 22

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney, who started 15 games as a rookie, had his career fall into limbo after an arrest for felony assault charges. Later this month, he’ll find out whether a formal indictment is coming.

Via the Minneapolis Star Tribune, court documents show that prosecutors will present Gladney’s case to a grand jury in Dallas County, Texas on July 22.

Charged with third-degree felony family violence assault, Gladney stands accused of assaulting a woman after she refused to show him her text messages. According to police records released in April 2021, the woman accused Gladney of shoving her face and pulling her toward the phone in an effort to unlock it via Face ID, and of then striking her with closed fists. She also claims that he strangled her.

Gladney did not participate in the Minnesota offseason program, voluntary or mandatory. Given the many additions to the secondary (and given the struggles of last year’s rookie-heavy unit), Minnesota seems to be prepared to move on without Gladney, at least for 2021.

If the grand jury returns an indictment on felony charges (and any reasonably competent prosecutor who wants an indictment can get one), the NFL likely will put Gladney on paid leave.

The Vikings selected Gladney with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 draft.