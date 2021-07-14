Lawsuit over Broncos ownership dismissed

Getty Images

A trial for the lawsuit concerning Broncos ownership was pushed back ahead of a scheduled July 12 start and now it is off altogether.

Kevin Vaughn and Mike Klis of KUSA report that the lawsuit filed by Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace has been dismissed. The two sisters, who are both daughters of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, were suing for the removal of trustees put in place by their father’s will. Those trustees have backed another member of the family, Brittany Bowlen, as the next person to run the Broncos.

There is no word of a settlement that led to the suit being dismissed, but it is reasonable to assume some accommodation has been made in order to avoid a lengthy trial concerning the team’s affairs.

“Regarding the future of the Denver Broncos’ organization, our No. 1 priority remains a timely, responsible and orderly determination of Broncos ownership,” Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “There are no changes with the operation of the team, which is completely focused on a successful 2021 season.”

With the lawsuit out of the way, the transition of the team’s ownership should continue without further interruption. The impact of that transition will be something Peyton Manning and others around the franchise will be watching.