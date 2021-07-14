LeSean McCoy: Some teams have reached out, looking for right fit

Getty Images

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy played sparingly for the Buccaneers last season and he was out of the lineup for the Chiefs down the stretch in 2019, but he’s not ready to call an end to his playing career.

McCoy was a guest on NFL Network Tuesday and said that he considered retiring after running 10 times for 31 yards for the Buccaneers last season. He’s put those thoughts on hold and is pitching himself as “a veteran that wants to win, knows how to win and how to be a great teammate and leader.”

“I’ve had some talks to my agent Drew Rosenahaus. I was contemplating retirement. I’ve had some teams reach out. I think right now it’s just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit,” McCoy said. “I want to go to a team where I can compete. I want to go to a team where I can contribute. And make a playoff, hopefully championship run. That’s the biggest thing, I think from winning two championships it’s hard to go to a team where you don’t see anything happening. That’s something that I think about winding my career down and I’m about to finish out. I want to go somewhere so I can have some fun and win.”

There may not be a lot of teams with space for a veteran backup who doesn’t play special teams and whose best days are several years in the past, but all it will take is one for McCoy to play a 13th NFL season.