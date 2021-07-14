NFLPA issues statement regarding Richard Sherman arrest, without mentioning him by name

Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has been jailed without bail in Seattle on a charge of “burglary domestic violence.” The NFL Players Association has issued a statement regarding the situation, without naming Sherman.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the statement explains. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

It’s unusual for the union to issue a statement regarding an off-field issue involving a player. Sherman serves on the NFLPA’s executive committee.